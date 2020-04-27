|
John Thomas Cessford
Visalia - John Thomas Cessford, 77, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Visalia, CA.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Cessford, daughter Cindi Nunes and husband Richard Nunes Jr., son Jeff Cessford and his wife Victoria, daughter Tracey Cessford, grandchildren Caroline, Elizabeth, Richard III, Charlotte, mother Margaret Palange, and other family and friends who enjoyed his wit and wisdom. He was preceded in death by his father Warren Thomas Cessford.
John spent the early years of his life in San Diego, where Margie and he met in Junior High School; it was after he graduated high school in Danville, CA and spent 2 years in the United States Army when they re-connected. He started with Pacific Southwest Airlines (PSA) in 1969, retiring nearly 40 years later in Charlotte, NC where he was known as one of "The California Raisins".
He was a proud dad, and loved his family.
Private funeral services will be held at Visalia Public Cemetery Thursday, April 30 at 10 AM.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020