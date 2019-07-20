John Torrez, III passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Visalia, CA. He was 70 years old. The love of John's life was his wife, Bernadette Alvidrez Torrez. The couple were a perfect match and spent 39 years together. Combined, they shared 5 children and 14 grandchildren. John was born on April 14, 1949 in Tulare, CA. He was the son of the late John Torrez, Jr. and Jessie (Sanchez) of Tulare. John was a well known Tulare farmer. He began farming at a young age and continued for most of his life. Crops he farmed included cotton, wheat and corn. After retiring from farming John worked for a short time at Saputo Cheese Factory. John was a simple, humble man full of love for life and people. He rarely met a stranger and he treated everyone as if they were a long-lost friend. John was a man of many talents and he adored music and dancing. He was the life of every family gathering. To his friends and family John was an entertainer. He loved to find objects of all sorts or articles of clothing around his home and perform impersonations causing laughter and joy for everyone around him. He once even played the drums in a small band called the Vagabonds. John adored his grandchildren and could be spotted at all of their school performances, open houses and sporting events. He would be seen wearing his favorite straw hat, boots and a Raiders T-Shirt whenever it was appropriate. John had several nick names including "Scooby" , "Johnny Window" and "Cuate", all given to him by people who loved him, however, "Papa John" was the name he was most proud of. John had a love of tinkering and an extensive talent for working on small engines. His friends and family members rarely had the need to replace their lawnmower or weed-eaters as John would repair all of them. John was very proud of his International pick up truck. He spent countless hours working on his truck and seemed to believe he could never find enough chrome to add to it. John was a collector of many toys and novelties but he was most proud of his life -long collection of John Deere tractors and memorabilia. Despite the medical challenges he faced in his final years, John never lost his gratitude and appreciation for the simple things in life. John's friends and family will forever miss his fun-loving personality and contagious sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Torrez, their children Charlene Herrera, John Torrez IIII, Charles "Chuck" Garcia, Elizabeth Marie Torrez, Raquel Joaquin, his 14 grandchildren, siblings, Pete Torrez, Rachel Tristao of Tulare and twin brother, Joe Torrez of New Mexico. John's funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 24th at 10:00AM at St. Rita's Catholic church in Tulare. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 am Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the church. His burial site will be at the Tulare North Cemetery. A reception and celebration of life will immediately follow the services at the TDES Hall. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 20, 2019