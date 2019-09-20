Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Tulare Community Church
1820 N. Gem St
Tulare, CA
View Map
1936 - 2019
John VanderPoel Obituary
John VanderPoel

Visalia - John Cornelius VanderPoel, 83, of Tulare passed away September 16, 2019. John was born in Downey, CA on July 27, 1936 to John and Ali VanderPoel.

John served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Fort Lewis. He clipped cows and bucked hay from 1962-1977. He then started in the dairy business with 40 cows in 1977. John was a hard worker all of his life. He enjoyed being with family and friends.

John is survived by wife of 55 years, Nellie VanderPoel; sons: Ron & wife Shelly VanderPoel of Pixley, Donald & wife Carolen VanderPoel of Jerome, Idaho, Joe & wife Jamie VanderPoel of Pixley, brothers: Pete & Nick, sisters Nellie Adams & Beatrice McCombs; grandchildren: RJ, Brandon, Sara, Ava, Alexa, Chanelle, Madelyn ,Emilee VanderPoel and Taylor & wife Kristin Foster.

He was loved very much and will be truly missed.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019, 4:00-7:00PM at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 11:30 AM at Tulare Community Church, 1820 N. Gem St., Tulare.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at support.woundedwarriorproject.org or Salem Christian Home, 6921 Edison Ave, Chino CA 91710.

Memorial Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
