John "Jack" W. Hollis
Visalia - John Walter Hollis was born in Whitaker, Pennsylvania on April 23, 1925. He died in Visalia, California on April 24, 2019 at the age of 94. He lived a full and active life. He is survived by his daughters April D. Sherrill and Candace M. Whitendale, his son, John S. Hollis, step-son, Frank L. DiMeco, and son-in-law Louis Whitendale. From them, he has eleven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
After graduating high school in 1942, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps. and began basic flight school training in Idaho. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant and in 1943 was transferred to Lemoore Army Air Field for advanced training in the B-24. On a night out with the boys, he met his future wife Carmalytta Black at a club in downtown Visalia. They ran away to Las Vegas and got married November 28, 1945 and settled in Carmalytta's family home on Tulare Avenue in Visalia and started their family. After an honorable discharge from the Air Corps, he worked for Rankin Field and Hyde Dairies. He went to work for Knudsen's Creamery on Goshen Avenue in 1949. He worked as a Superintendent of the plant for 11 of his 33 years of service. He retired from the company in 1982.
During his lifetime he was an active member of the Free & Accepted Masons of California, Lodge 128, reaching the level of 32nd degree Mason. He then enjoyed many years active in the Shrine Temple. He purely loved driving the little "Tin Lizzy" car in parades around the valley.
After 50 years of marriage, he lost his Carmalytta in 1996. He missed her terribly and always brought pictures and stories of their life together to family events. After living for 23 years without her, he finally went to join her in the afterlife on Wednesday, April 24th.
A celebration of life to remember John will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave., Visalia. A graveside service will follow at the Visalia Public Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 2, 2019