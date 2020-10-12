John Whitten



Tulare - John Clarence Whitten was born on June 25th, 2026 in the town of Sikestion, Missouri to Blanche Marie Warren Whitten and Willard Whitten. He was preceded in death by his parents, and also his brother, Jim Whitten, and his sister, Margaret Crow. John and his family moved to California in March of 1940, where he attended Cherry Avenue Junior High, and subsequently, Tulare Union, where he graduated in 1944. In September of 1944, John was drafted into the US Navy and attended boot camp in Farragut, Idaho, studying basic engineering. He served on the USS Lexington (the 2nd Lexington) for 14 months. At the time, the Lexington was the largest carrier in Tokyo Bay following the surrender of the Japanese Empire. He met his wife, Geraldine (Taylor) Whitten his junior year in high school, and they were married on January 6th, 1946. Throughout their marriage, they were active socially, including various bowling leagues and social clubs, and his monthly "Choir Practice." John was very involved in the Odd Fellows, the Tulare Kiwanis Club, and served as director of the Greater Tulare Foundation. John and Gerry have three sons, all residing in Tulare: Larry Whitten, and his wife Karen (Johnson), parents to April Smith (Jason Smith), Michael Whitten (Kami Whitten), and Jason Whitten. Larry and Karen have 4 grandchildren - Isaiah, Kansas, Georgia, and Ellie, who are the children of Michael and Kami. Ronald Whitten is married to his wife Marjorie (Fagundes), and they have one daughter, Dr. Kelly Whitten. Finally, Steve Whitten and his wife Dana (Pearce) are parents to Nicole Whitten, Bobby Whitten, and Connor Whitten. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, where he was recognized for "extraordinary heroism displayed by [the crew of the USS Lexington] in action against enemy Japanese forces in the Pacific War Area from September 18th 1943- August 15th, 1945," John went on to work at the Visalia Cannery, as a welder, as a cotton picker, a pump installer, and eventually as a machinist. He founded Whitten Machine Inc. in November of 1956, and the shop remains open to serve myriad local, national, and international clients. An avid sports fan, John played baseball in high school, and could often be found watching his St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, or USC Trojans, though in all honesty, pretty much any game would do. John was a devoted family man, and took great joy in spending time with his children and their families. John could be counted on to attend every family event, from weddings to graduations to football games, and was known to be supportive and kind. He will be greatly missed - especially for his funny one-liners, his ever-present suspenders, and his many pearls of wisdom. Service are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.









