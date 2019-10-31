|
John "Bo" William Lichty
Visalia - On Sunday, October 13th, John "Bo" William Lichty passed away at the age of 72. John was born in Freeport, Illinois on September 11th, 1947 to Robert D. Lichty and Luella M. Schoonhoven. He grew up on a farm near Lanark, Illinois where he acquired a passion for flying and for the outdoors. He attended the University of Illinois, and in 1969 he began flying helicopters for the United States Marine Corp. He spent 5 years in the Marines, including a tour of Vietnam. He sailed on a number of cruises, including the South Pacific and the Mediterranean.
In 1974, he married the love of his life, Mary Jo Limpach and they moved to California where John flew for the fire service. He then joined the JG Boswell Company, where he worked for 37 years. They had two wonderful children, Matthew Ryan and Kathryn Elizabeth.
John was known for his love of family and his country. He backpacked, hiked and climbed throughout the high sierras. He also had a love for animals and wildlife, never able to resist adopting a kitten or a new puppy that his family brought home without his permission. He was admired for his compassion, humor, intelligence, and his generosity sharing knowledge and skills. He battled multiple myeloma for over five years, without a complaint, and always with a courageous spirit. John was everyone's hero to the end.
In July 2019, John received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, one of the most prestigious awards the FAA issues. It is named after the Wright Brothers to recognize individuals who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 years while piloting aircraft as "Master Pilots".
John was preceded in death by his father Robert, his mother Luella, and his sister Judy. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo, his children Matt (married to Elizabeth Brewer) and Katie (married to Joshua Guerra), his granddaughters Flora and Elis, his brother Karl, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Mass will be held to Celebrate John's life at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 7th at St. Mary's Church, 608 N Church St, Visalia, CA. Reception to follow at the Visalia Country Club, 625 N Ranch Street. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to the International Myeloma Foundation, in memory of John.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019