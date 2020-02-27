|
Johnny G. Prado
Tulare - Johnny (Juan) Prado son of Guadalupe and Manuela Prado entered this life on April 14, 1960. On Friday February 21, 2020 Johnny died unexpectedly at his home in Tulare. Now he has transitioned to his new HOME and is being welcomed by our heavenly father with open arms. Johnny was born in Bakersfield, California and lived in Shafter. In 1969 his family relocated and joined the family of Jose Ojeda. He attended Pixley Elementary School and graduated from Tulare Union High School. In school Johnny participated in various sports and enjoyed being part of the TUHS Redskins. Johnny was a dedicated husband and father, adored his wife Sherrie Prado and stepdaughters Regina and Sierra Aguilera. He will truly be missed by his wife, daughters, siblings and extended family. Johnny's generosity was a gift to others. Often, he took food or gave rides to the less fortunate. He loved to find a way to brighten your day with a positive comment, smile or a laugh. Johnny was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and embellished storytelling. Prior to becoming medically disabled Johnny was an active, hard worker and dedicated Security Officer. He was devoted to his work, family and friends. In his spare time, he enjoyed umpiring Little League Baseball. Some of his meaningful and simple pleasures were family gatherings, outings to the Central Coast, attending church and taking in the sun while sitting on his porch. He was an avid sports fan and loyal to his favorite teams which included: Cincinnati Reds & Bengals as well as the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite his medical challenges Johnny fought hard to recover, had persistent faith in God and now is HOME with our heavenly father. Although raised Catholic Johnny was a loyal member of Tulare Christian Outreach Ministries. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Guadalupe Prado, Manuela Ojeda and stepfather, Jose Ojeda; siblings Rosa and Tomas (Tommy) Prado; Cinderella (Cindy) Munoz and Joseph Michael Ojeda. He is survived by his siblings: Louie Prado, Visalia, Margarita Prado-Borrego (Rodolfo), Visalia; Guadalupe (JR) Prado (Hope), Tulare; Ramon Prado, Arkansas; Jessie Prado, Tulare; Linda Scales (Ramar), Iowa; and Paul (Danny) Ojeda, Earlimart. He will be missed by those he knew as well as his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the health providers that touched Johnny's life in a supportive and meaningful way. Services will be as follows; Visitation 4-7pm Sunday March 1st at Peers Lorentzen Chapel. Wake 5:30pm Sunday March 1st at Peers-Lorentzen Chapel. Church Service is 10am Monday March 2nd at Tulare Christian Outreach Ministries 160 North N Street. Final resting place will be at North Tulare Public Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020