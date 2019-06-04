|
|
Johny McKinney Jr.
Tulare - Johny McKinney Jr. 76, Left this life to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019. He was born April 11, 1943 to the late John and Myrtle McKinney in Arkansas. Johny was the youngest of 8 children. He is survived by a brother Walter McKinney and two sisters Paulina McKinney, Elsie Caffee and many nieces and nephews. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents John and Myrtle, two brothers Herbert McKinney, Donald McKinney and two sisters Alice Bowers and Dallas Duncan. Johnny retired from Dairy Herd Improvement Association as a milk tester after 38 years. Over the years Johny enjoyed many different hobbies including trios to Vegas, playing in Texas Holdem Tournaments, and golfing. A graveside service will be held Thursday June 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Tulare District Cemetery (Kern). Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 4, 2019