Jon Eric Souza



Tipton - Jon Eric Souza, age 52, was called to his eternal rest on October 27th, 2020. He was born in Tulare, CA on July 18th, 1968 and raised in Tipton by his parents, Willie and Glenda. He graduated from Tulare Union High School, and attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Jon proceeded to follow in his grandfather George's footsteps working as a successful route salesman, and multiple manager positions at sporting goods stores.



His passion for singing led Jon to pursue a lifelong career in country music under the stage name "Jon Eric Tipton". His determination drove him to sing in multiple public and private venues, record three original songs, and even travel to Nashville. Not to mention his success in his trademark barbecue sauce "Sloppy Jon's", which sold in local markets & is still loved by many. His love for his singing and cooking careers ran parallel with his love for his careers as a father, family man, and child of God. He also loved nascar, football, golf, and art - along with having a knack for collecting cool, colorful and quirky sentimental objects. In his later years, he travelled the coast with his beloved welsh corgi, Fox, and spent many evenings sharing his beautiful voice, delicious barbecue, wisdom, and laughter with his friends, loved ones, and strangers alike.



Jon is survived by his daughter: Kaitlyn; his grandson: Elias; his parents: Glenda and Willie; his brother: Louie; his godfather: Johnny Bettencourt; and all of his dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. His is preceded in death by his brother: Little Willie (Jr.); and his grandparents.



A close private viewing and rosary will be held for his family and loved ones at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home in Tulare on Tuesday, Oct 2nd. On Wednesday, Oct 3rd, a mass will be held at St. John's Church in Tipton, with procession to the Tulare Cemetery for a graveside service. Arrangements are entrusted Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









