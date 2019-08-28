Services
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S Mirage Avenue
Lindsay, CA 93247
(559) 562-3084
Jonathan Leo Robles

Exeter - JONATHAN LEO ROBLES "PIROUZI", age 33 passed away in Exeter, California on August 5, 2019.

He was born in Modesto, California on March 31, 1986 to Leticia Centeno Robles and Younan Lawrence Pirouzi.

Jonathan grew up in Turlock, where he attended grade school. His family later moved back to Exeter to be close to his grandparents. He attended Sierra View Junior Academy and Exeter Public Schools, where he graduated from high school.

He graduated from College of the Sequoias and attended Fresno Pacific University.

Jonathan had a great love for God and an affinity for the things of the Lord. His Bible studies frequently evolved into sermons; especially, with his grandparents-his biggest fans. Jonathan and his grandfather were like, "Grandpa Joe and Charlie," in Willy Wonka.

In the midst of his challenges, Jonathan was "a man after God's own heart."

His tender nature, compassion, warm smile, and laughter- that would fill everyone's heart with cheer and happiness, will be immensely missed by his family and friends.

A private graveside is being held at Turlock Memorial Park.

Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at

http://www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 28, 2019
