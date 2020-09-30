1/1
Jonathan Michael Povalitis
1983 - 2020
Jonathan Michael Povalitis

Jonathan Michael Povalitis, beloved son, brother and friend passed away on June 10, 2020, at the age of 37. He was proceeded in death by his father Bill who passed away last year and has left behind his mother Leslie and older brother Barry. Born in Visalia on January 12, 1983, Jonathan attended school in Visalia and upon graduation with honors from high school, joined his father in running The Carpet Man. Jonathan loved music and movies, RC's and playing chess. Like his father, Jonathan loved to tell jokes and had an uncanny sense of humor. He was a loving son and was generous with those that knew him. Jonathan will be missed dearly by his friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held on October 10, 2020 at Hadley-Marcum funeral chapel. Because of Covid-19, attendance is limited and by invitation only.

"Protect me from knowing what I don't need to know. Protect me from even knowing that there are things to know that I don't know. Protect me from knowing that I decided not to know about the things that I decided not to know about. Amen." Douglas Adams, Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.






Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
Hadley-Marcum funeral chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hadley-Marcom Funeral Chapel-Visalia
1700 W. Caldwell Ave.
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 625-8900
