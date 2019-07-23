|
Jose Domingues Franco
Tulare - Jose Domingues Franco, 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 16 2019. He and his wife Rose (Mendonsa) Franco shared 42 years of marriage together, raising three children. Born on October 31, 1951 in Raminho on the Azorean island of Terceira, he immigrated to the United States in 1968. Prior to his immigration, he made his home in Chino for five years and then settled in Tulare, and he always remained close to his Azorean heritage throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife Rose Franco, his sister Lucia Correia, his children Joe Franco, Rick Franco, and Adrianne Dyskstra; and seven grandchildren: Lauren, Brody, Rick, Braxtyn, Roman, Avin and Annaka. Jose will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Martins Franco and Ana Correia Franco.
A mass will be celebrated in memory of Jose on Wendsday, July 24th at 10:30 am, St. Aloysius Church, 125 E. Pleasant Ave., Tulare, CA. Interment shall be held privately at the family's request. Memorial donations (in lieu of flowers) may be made to, St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Arrangements are entrusted Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 23, 2019