Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Jose Martinez
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Jose Isabel "Joe" Martinez Obituary
Jose Isabel "Joe" Martinez

Visalia - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jose Isabel Martinez "Joe" who was born on July 8, 1952, at the age of 66, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Thursday, March 19, 2019.

Those who knew Joe, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Joe will be dearly missed by his mother, Maria T. Martinez, seven sisters, three brothers and many nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and family.

We know Joe is now with his father Jose Aniceto Martinez and his brother Ricardo Martinez. Joe is loved here as well as in Heaven.

Joe's visitation will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 3-7pm with Rosary at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10am followed by Interment at Visalia Public Cemetery District.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 27, 2019
