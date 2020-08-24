Jose Linhares Rocha



Tulare - Jose Linhares Rocha born in Lajes, Terceira, Portugal August 14, 1946 and went to be with the Lord August 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Fernanda Rocha, his two sons Joe (Filomena) of Tulare and son Victor (Sandra) of Grover Beach. His 4 grandchildren Jasmine,Joseph, Michael and Derek.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 1, 20, 4:00-8:00 pm at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North "H" Street, Tulare.



Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 20, 6:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.,



Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 20, 9:30 a.m.. at North Tulare Cemetery, 4462 North J Street, Tulare. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.









