Jose Sahagun
Woodlake - Jose Sahagun, 89, of Woodlake, California passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Visalia California. Born in 1930 in Teocuitatlan Jalisco, Mexico. Jose was the son of Heriberto and Jesusita Sahagun. At the age of 13 Jose arrived in Edinburg, Texas to begin working. On July 5, 1948, he met and married the love of his life, Maria and together began their journey through 66 years of blessed marriage. In 1963, with Maria and children they traveled to Woodlake, California. It was in Woodlake where they made a home and raised 13 children. Jose worked as a plumber for 17 years and a maintenance worker for 3 years. He also managed a pool hall, "The Tejano", which was a family owned business for 20 years. He was a devoted member of Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church for over 60 years.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, wife Maria Sahagun, son Pepe Sahagun and granddaughter Samantha Sahagun. Jose is survived by three sisters, Gracie De la Rosa, Raquel Renteria and Olivia De La Rosa all of Woodlake; twelve children, Hector Sahagun, Lupe Martinez, Mary Onsurez (husband Oscar), Noelia Sahagun (companion Juan), Raul Sahagun, Virginia Person (husband Kelly), Herminia Valdez (husband Roy), Leticia Franco (husband Randy), Juan Sahagun (wife Rita), Xavier Sahagun (wife Adriana), Becky Sahagun (companion Fernando), Richard Sahagun (wife Kristy). He is also survived by 48 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Jose will be remembered most for his tireless devotion to his family. He was a generous, kindhearted father who enjoyed every moment of life, selflessly giving to friends and family alike.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel in Woodlake. Rosary will be prayed at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church of Woodlake on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Woodlake District Cemetery.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019