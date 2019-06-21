Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Jose Trinidad Haro

Woodlake - Trinidad Haro went with his Lord surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 17, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1941 in Cuxpala, Zacatecas, Mexico to Jose and Julia Haro. Jose Trinidad married Mercedes Medina in 1967. Trinidad was a husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. For Trino, being with family and friends was the most important thing in his life.

He is survived y his wife, Mercedes Haro; sisters, Carmen Reynoso and Abigail Sanchez; son, Rodolfo Medina Haro married to Rose Ellen Haro, and grandchildren, Elizabeth Merdedes Haro and Luke Joseph Haro; daughters, Hilda Media Haro, Isela Medina Haro with grandchild, Cristian Haro, Maria Garcia, Maria Refugio Reynoso.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 2 - 5:30 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 134 N. Cypress Street in Woodlake, California. The Rosary will be recited at 6 p .m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 599 N. Valencia Blvd in Woodlake. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 also at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Woodlake. Burial will follow at Woodlake Public Cemetery, 165 N. Cypress Street in Woodlake.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millermemorialchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 21, 2019
