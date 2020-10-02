Joseph "Joe" Anthony Pedro Jr.
Joseph "Joe" Anthony Pedro Jr. passed away September 29, 2020, at the age of 90. He was born in Artesia, California on August 19, 1930 to parents Joe and Julia Pedro. Joe was the third of seven children. He is preceded in death by his siblings Celestina "Sally" McCann, Mary Pedro, Manual Pedro and Mary Lourdes "Mary Lou" Clark and is survived by Joaquin "Jack" Pedro and Julia "Judy" Sousa. In elementary and high school, Joe made many lifelong friends and had fond memories of running track and playing football at Banning High School. He served in the Army and was stationed in Texas and New Jersey. Upon returning home he married his sweetheart, Virginia, in January 1954. Joe was a lifelong dairyman and in 1956, he and Virginia moved to Visalia to become owners of a dairy farm and established their life in Visalia. They bought their first home and welcomed into the world their son, Joseph Richard "Rick", and daughter, Renee (Pedro) Middleton. Many years later the family joy grew with the addition of two granddaughters Ricci Michelle (Pedro) Brasil and Jordan Michelle Middleton, a grandson in-law Larry Brasil and three great grandchildren Tanner Lawrence Brasil, Tyson Joseph Brasil and Tori Ann Brasil. Joe had many nieces, nephews and Godchildren whom were all his "favorites" that he loved spending time with and sharing stories. Joe was active in local clubs and organizations and for many years was a member of the following organizations: PPAV, Tulare County Sheriff's Posse, Goshen Mounted Police, Knights of Columbus, Cabrillo Club, AmVets and Dairymen's Creamery Co-op Association. Joe was also a member of the Charter Oaks Model A club after he and his father in-law, Adrian Cabral of San Jose, combed the countryside looking for Model A parts to restore a 1930 Ford Model A Sport Coupe. Joe was an avid collector of antique dairy equipment and had an extensive collection of milk bottles and dairy advertisement products. He was featured in an article in Cream Separator magazine and an episode of Golden California television show. The family chuckles when re-watching the episode because Joe was asked to drink milk for the "milk mustache effect". Joe already had a big mustache and was not too fond of drinking milk and the show ends with Joe making a funny smirk. Joe was an exhibitor at the Tulare Antique Farm Equipment show for more than a decade and looked forward to changing his display each year to showcase different items related to milking equipment, milk processing equipment and kitchen and restaurant related milk items. Joe enjoyed finding his treasures at antique stores, swap meets, flea markets and bottle shows. He always had time to enjoy stories about the items, the previous owners and the good old days in general. Joe could often be found in his garage restoring a newly found treasure and always worked with the garage door open so friends could stop by for a visit. If he wasn't in the garage you could catch him gleaning walnuts in the orchards. Joe was a very social person and was always ready with a joke and a story and time to visit with neighbors and friends, new and old. Public viewing will be Tuesday, October 6th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Salser and Dillard in Visalia. Services will be held Wednesday, October 7th at 1:00 P.M. at Saint Rita's Catholic Church in Tulare followed by graveside service. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com