Joseph Cecil Coelho, III
Tulare - Joseph Cecil Coelho III, born July 4 1934, passed away on May 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Olivia, his brother Lawrence, and his daughter Renee. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carol, his sister Leatrice, and his children Joe Coelho, John Coelho, Karen Korthanke, Lisa Costa, Michelle Branco, and Brian Costa. He is also remembered and loved by his 23 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
Joe was a hard worker and expected the same work ethic from others. The loss of his fingers as a young adult was not a hindrance to his success in any way. He was a life-long trucker who built and operated his business in his hometown of Tulare.
Joe was a car enthusiast. He loved hot rods, drag racing, and working on his collection of classic cars. He was known for his fiery temper, quick sense of humor, and love of a good bargain. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
There will be a brief graveside service at North Tulare Cemetery on Wednesday, May 27 at 10:00 am. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 22 to May 23, 2020