|
|
Joseph Edgeworth
Celebration of the life of Joseph Edgeworth will be held on March 20th 4 pm at First Free Will Baptist Church, 1021 East Tulare Ave., Visalia. Joe died on March 3, 2020, with his wife in his arms, after a long battle with a life-threatening chronic illness. Joe was born May 26, 1967 to the late Frank and Lillie Ann Edgeworth. Survivors are his wife Amanda Gaylene Edgeworth, sons Christopher, Cody, Troy and Michael; grandchildren Chase and Colton; brother Richard Lee (Rachel); sisters Brenda Driver (Leon) and Rosie Mendoza (Sal); sister in law Marla and many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Mitchell and grandson Cooper.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020