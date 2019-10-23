|
|
Joseph Issac Ortez Jr
Visalia - Joseph Issac Ortez Jr was a very outspoken and humorous man that always appeared to be grumpy all the way up until his last days with us. He was brought into this world December 23, 1941 in the city of San Francisco. He lived there for many years until he moved to where his resting place will now be, Visalia. He married his high school sweetheart, Teresa, and with her had three children, Mario, Martin, and Candy. He adored them as well as his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews as he went through life. Joseph was pronounced deceased, Saturday, October 12, 2019. He will be buried in the Visalia Public Cemetery on November 1, 2019. There will be no church services per his request.
To send any flowers or gifts, contact Candy at (209) 261-5008.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019