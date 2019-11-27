|
Joseph Johnnie Hernandez
Tulare - Johnnie Hernandez passed away on November 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 71 years old. He was a Veteran in the United States Army. After receiving an honorable discharge he earned his degree from Fresno State University. While living in Tulare he was a Little League coach for 10 years and he loved watching his nephews play baseball. He also loved playing Bingo and would never miss a session. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Delora Hernandez. He is also survived by his siblings; Helen Gonzalez, Jenny Santellan, Josie Ellison, Mary Hernandez, Gloria Walker, Frank Hernandez and Richard Hernandez. He had numerous nieces and nephews. He also had 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; John and Josephine Hernandez, as well as his brother Peter Hernandez and his sister MaryJo Hernandez. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:30am with a Graveside Service following at 11:00am at Tulare District Cemetery (Kern). Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
