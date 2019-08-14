Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St Aloysius Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Following Services
St Aloysius Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Avila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Peter Avila


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Peter Avila Obituary
Joseph Peter Avila

Tulare - Joseph Peter Avila was born in Visalia, CA on January 18, 1928 to Olivo and Margaret Avila, the third of five children; Alice, Olivo, Alban and Frank. Joe attended Laurel school and graduated Tulare High School in 1948. A lifelong Tulare resident, Joe enlisted in the Navy and served four years during the Korean conflict.

An avid fisherman and hunter, Joe loved packing back into the Sierras as often as his farming would allow.

He married Jane Azevedo on February 20, 1954. Joe's greatest joy was family gatherings with his children, grand and great-grandchildren - he loved being surrounded by his family and his friends and will be sorely missed.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, brother Olivo, sister Alice, two of his children, Glen Avila and Kathy Lindquist.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane; children Karen (Ruben) Morales, Janie (Alvin) Berbereia; grandchildren Stacy (Michael) Manning, Jennifer (Ron) Lindquist, Mindy (Michael) Jenan, Korrie (Adrian) Herrera, Blake (Katie) Berbereia, Natalie (Justin) Lovell, Crystal Morales and Ruben Morales and 13 very precious great-grandchildren.

Joe's love of country was evident in his involvement with many veteran organizations especially Brotherhood of Veterans.

A 10:30am Rosary followed by a Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St Aloysius Catholic Church. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be at Tulare Cemetery on Kern Ave. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Meals on Wheels. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now