Joseph Peter Avila
Tulare - Joseph Peter Avila was born in Visalia, CA on January 18, 1928 to Olivo and Margaret Avila, the third of five children; Alice, Olivo, Alban and Frank. Joe attended Laurel school and graduated Tulare High School in 1948. A lifelong Tulare resident, Joe enlisted in the Navy and served four years during the Korean conflict.
An avid fisherman and hunter, Joe loved packing back into the Sierras as often as his farming would allow.
He married Jane Azevedo on February 20, 1954. Joe's greatest joy was family gatherings with his children, grand and great-grandchildren - he loved being surrounded by his family and his friends and will be sorely missed.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, brother Olivo, sister Alice, two of his children, Glen Avila and Kathy Lindquist.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane; children Karen (Ruben) Morales, Janie (Alvin) Berbereia; grandchildren Stacy (Michael) Manning, Jennifer (Ron) Lindquist, Mindy (Michael) Jenan, Korrie (Adrian) Herrera, Blake (Katie) Berbereia, Natalie (Justin) Lovell, Crystal Morales and Ruben Morales and 13 very precious great-grandchildren.
Joe's love of country was evident in his involvement with many veteran organizations especially Brotherhood of Veterans.
A 10:30am Rosary followed by a Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St Aloysius Catholic Church. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be at Tulare Cemetery on Kern Ave. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Meals on Wheels. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 14, 2019