|
|
Josephine M. Lopez (Prieta)
Tulare - Josephine M. Lopez (Prieta) of Tulare passed on February 13, 2020, at the age of 90.
She is survived by her son, John Lopez (Diane) and daughter, Stella Guinta (Ken). Three grandchildren, John Lopez, Jr. ( Rebecca), Ambrosia Mancillas (Jesse), and Ariane Mello (Jon-Michael). Eleven great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. She is also survived by her sister, Bertha McPhetridge (Joe) and George Moreno (Judy).
She was a member of La Sociedad de Oro for 35 years.
All services will be held at Sterling & Smith. Visitation on Monday 2/24 from 12:00 - 6:00 pm, Rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral service at 10:00 am on Tuesday 2/25. Burial following at Tulare Cemetery on Kern Street.
The family thanks you for your prayers.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020