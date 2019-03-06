Services
Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
409 N K St
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 684-9304
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
409 N K St
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Worship Center
3890 S Lovers Lane
Visalia, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Tripp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Lee Tripp


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joshua Lee Tripp Obituary
Joshua Lee Tripp

Tulare - Joshua Lee Tripp, 42, of Tulare, passed away on February 28, 2019 at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia California. The viewing will take place on Wednesday, March 6th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home located at 409 N "K" St. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7th, at Calvary Worship Center located at 3890 S Lovers Lane, in Visalia, California. Burial will follow at Tulare North Cemetery.

Joshua was born to Lonnie and Elaine Tripp at Kaweah Delta on November 18, 1976 in Visalia, California. He attended Tulare Union High School. He worked for Southern California Edison since 2009 up until his passing.

Joshua fell in love with church at a young age and dreamed of being a pastor. Throughout his life, he made it a priority to put other people's needs before his own and to constantly show the love of the Lord to anyone he came in contact with. Joshua was a friend to everyone and was able to impact the lives of anyone he met.

Joshua is preceded in death by his brother Lonnie Gene Tripp. His beautiful life will be forever cherished by his parents, Lonnie and Elaine Tripp; his brother, Travis Tripp; his children, Chloe Gowin and Gunner Tripp; his grandchildren Skylar Gowin and one to be born in September 2019; as well as a host of devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now