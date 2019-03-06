|
Joshua Lee Tripp
Tulare - Joshua Lee Tripp, 42, of Tulare, passed away on February 28, 2019 at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia California. The viewing will take place on Wednesday, March 6th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home located at 409 N "K" St. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 7th, at Calvary Worship Center located at 3890 S Lovers Lane, in Visalia, California. Burial will follow at Tulare North Cemetery.
Joshua was born to Lonnie and Elaine Tripp at Kaweah Delta on November 18, 1976 in Visalia, California. He attended Tulare Union High School. He worked for Southern California Edison since 2009 up until his passing.
Joshua fell in love with church at a young age and dreamed of being a pastor. Throughout his life, he made it a priority to put other people's needs before his own and to constantly show the love of the Lord to anyone he came in contact with. Joshua was a friend to everyone and was able to impact the lives of anyone he met.
Joshua is preceded in death by his brother Lonnie Gene Tripp. His beautiful life will be forever cherished by his parents, Lonnie and Elaine Tripp; his brother, Travis Tripp; his children, Chloe Gowin and Gunner Tripp; his grandchildren Skylar Gowin and one to be born in September 2019; as well as a host of devoted aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 6, 2019