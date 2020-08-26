Joshua Ryan Leever
Springville - On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Joshua Ryan Leever of Springville, California, died at the age of 35 in a drowning accident. While on Lake Kaweah in Three Rivers, California, Joshua attempted to retrieve an item that had fallen off the boat and was drifting away. After some time trying to swim out to reach it, he began to struggle in the water and could not get back to the boat and tragically drowned.
Joshua was born on February 10, 1985 in Upland, California. He was a loving father, a committed soulmate, precious son and grandson, amazing brother, caring uncle, faithful friend, and servant to all. His three boys Ryan, Micah and Jesse were always at the top of his love and care. Joshua was a committed believer and follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. He enjoyed the outdoors and adventure, had a green thumb, and was highly creative. Joshua was an avid goal setter in life and business, excelled in athletic competitions, and always had a positive outlook on life. He was known by all for his radiant smile.
Throughout his professional career in construction and property management he made many friends, improved countless homes, and built up many properties for people in his community. Joshua was a very gifted craftsman who used his skills to improve people's lives and places everywhere, and all who knew him will miss him greatly.
He is survived by his three sons Ryan, Micah, and Jesse, his love Claudia Saavedra and her two children Chloe and Caiden, his parents Jon and Jan Leever, his siblings Janelle (Paul) Kuttig, Jaeleen (Chase) Shaw, Jeren Leever, and Josiah Leever, niece Hannah Kuttig, and nephews Nathan Kuttig and baby boy Shaw, grandparents Donn and Carole Muckey, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Joshua was preceded in death by his grandmother Maxine Leever, grandfather Jack Leever, and step-grandmother Claudette Leever.
Please join us for a burial and graveside service to be held on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the Visalia Public Cemetery at 1300 W Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 at 10:30am.
And a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at River Ridge Ranch located at 37675 Balch Park Rd, Springville, CA 93265 at 9:30am.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you donate to a GoFundMe fundraiser to contribute to Joshua's three boys' future: https://www.gofundme.com/f/joshua-leever
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, Ca 93291 (559)-732-8371.