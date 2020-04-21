|
Joy Elizabeth Bacon
Visalia - Joy Elizabeth Bacon, born August 22, 1927, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday April 16, 2020 in Visalia, California. Joy was born in Rush Springs, OK to the late Joseph Leland and Lilly Belle McMasters. On August 9, 1946 she married Samuel Bacon in Yuma, AZ, and together they raised 4 daughters.
Their home always had an open door, and was known to have spontaneous gatherings at any given time. Her family was her pride, it was evident to those who knew her. To her family of younger generations she imparted, with her experience, wisdom, and storytelling, life lessons shared by many of her generation. She weathered migration from the Dust Bowl, financial hardships, and the sacrifices made for our country fighting WWII. The lesson of her stories was that all hardships were met with a resolve to endure, and that even the slightest lapse of character integrity would not be among the sacrifices.
She is preceded in passing by her husband of 72 years, Samuel Bacon. She is survived by her daughters Dona Linder (Robert-deceased), Nancy Pitigliano (Charlie), Cyndi Ybarra (Albert), and Jackie Benson (Dave), 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of donations, kindly send any remembrances to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33607. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020