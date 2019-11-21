|
|
Joy Marlene Evans
Visalia - Joy Marlene Evans, a 47-year resident of Visalia, died Nov. 18, 2019 from complications of adenocarcinoma in the liver. Born in South Bend, IN on March 21, 1937 to Leroy and Jane Stanley, she went on to marry Delmar Evans, her husband of 43 years, who preceded her in death. Joy was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the church choir, played in the bell choir, and served as a deacon. She loved music and animals, and her home was always blessed with both. Later in life, she joined a knitting circle and learned tap dancing. She is survived by her four children, Tamara Mount, Teresa Bergquist, David Evans, and Julie Evans Watkins, and nine grandchildren, as well as her brother Allen Stanley.
A memorial viewing will be held at Hadley Marcom Funeral Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 4:00p.m. to7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 215 N. Locust St. in Visalia.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019