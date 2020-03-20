|
|
Joy Moore Hupp
Visalia - The Lord sent a beautiful baby girl to Robert and Mable Moore on August 2, 1929, in St. Louis,
Missouri. Mom's father was a soldier in World War I and fought many battles in the trenches of Germany. He was later promoted to the rank of Colonel in the US Army. Mom's mother was a dedicated schoolteacher of young children. This is where Mom got her love and patience for teaching. Mom began her teaching career in Hanford teaching kindergarten. She then moved to Conyer School in Visalia, teaching 1st and 2nd grades for 35 years.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Everett Hupp. She leaves behind two sisters, Jeanne (Keith) Thrailkill and Barbara Rippee; three children who adored her — two daughters Christie (Mike) Van Huss, and Sydney (Joe) Luis, and one son, Curt (Beth) Hupp; 7 grandchildren — Brian LoGrasso, Jason (Lauren) Haley, Kristen (Randy) Murphy, David Hupp, Megan Hupp, Joy Heather (Ryan) Casey, and Kolby Luis. She also leaves behind 6 great-grandchildren — Dallas (Kyle) Gilbreath, Steven LoGrasso, Ayden Murphy, Carly Murphy, Blain Casey, and Quentin Haley.
Mom and Dad were married for 67 years. They were fortunate to travel the states in their 5th wheel trailer during their retirement years. Mom loved all her family and enjoyed the special times together. She will be deeply missed. Pursuant to Mom's request, no public memorial services will be held. One final note, we got to see Mom's strength even in her final days. On her last day, March 14th, we brought her loving dog, Max, to see her one last time and put him up on her bed. He crawled up to give her a kiss, and Mom took her last breath at that moment. It was an amazing thing to watch! She loved her dog so much!
Mom, we will always love you and miss you, but we know we will see you again one day! Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020