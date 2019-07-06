|
Joyce Ann Isaacs
Visalia - Joyce was born in Cassville, Barry County, Missouri on August 21, 1942 and passed away on June 27, 2019 in Visalia, Ca. Joyce was born to Paul and Lelia (Sample) Brown and she has a younger sister Janice Kay (Brown) Collins and later moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon and in 1956 moved to Visalia. Joyce married Bruce Lynnie Isaacs on July 21, 1967 in Visalia. Joyce is survived by her husband and one daughter Lesa Isaacs and two grandkids Brandon and Austin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday. July 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel 127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, Ca 93274.
Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on July 6, 2019