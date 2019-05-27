Joyce Cooper



Eagle, ID - Joyce Cooper, a resident of Eagle, Idaho died peacefully in her sleep on May 20, 2019. She was 87 and looked back on a long and fruitful life. She wants all to know her gratitude for the outpouring of support from so many whom, in addition to family, she was blessed to have called friend.



Joyce was born on November 2, 1931 in Seymour, Texas. She was the oldest daughter of Joseph and Edrie Miller, with 6 other siblings. At a young age, she moved to Tulare, California with her family where she lived for most of her younger years. Joyce stayed the "oldest daughter" of the family, and provided unconditional love and support to her parents, brothers and sisters through-out her life. Even as she aged, Joyce enjoyed sharing pictures of, and speaking about, family moments together.



In Tulare, Joyce met her husband to be, Edward Carlos "Chet" Cooper III. Together, they enjoyed over 50 married years and raised their only child, Edward. Due to Chet's lifelong service with the US military, Joyce became active and participated in many military organizations through-out her life. She was an ardent Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, where she served local chapters in various roles. Both Chet and Joyce loved the outdoors, and so later in life, their move to Bullhead City, AZ came as no surprise to those that knew them well. She took up Real Estate and ultimately became a successful Broker.



After Chet passed away in 2004, Joyce moved to Moreno Valley, CA to be close to her son. Here she lived most of her senior years, creating a second life. She became an active member of the Society of Military Widows and the Moreno Valley Women's Connection to support other senior women of the region. Joyce also became active in the Faith Baptist Church of Moreno Valley, CA, where she met more life-long friends. Then in August 2014, at the tender age of 83, Joyce's dream of a grandchild, that special love of her life, came true with the birth of Ananya Edeline Cooper. Ananya's name never failed to bring a smile to her face.



Joyce's memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on June 3, 2019 at the Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel located at 132 W Kern Ave, Tulare, CA 93274. Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary