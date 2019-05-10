|
|
Joyce Earlene Smither
Visalia - Joyce Earlene Smither went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 6th. 2019. She passed in her own home in Visalia, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on November 15th, 1940 in Holcomb, MO. Joyce's home lacked electricity and indoor plumbing and she attended a one room schoolhouse. She moved to California when she was 8 years old and lived in a small house surrounded by orange groves where her father worked.
Joyce graduated from Dinuba High School and attended Reedley College prior to marrying and having children. Many years later she returned to school and graduated from College of the Sequoias. She learned Spanish and developed a love for telenovelas.
After her children left the house, she worked as a rural mail carrier in the Woodlake area until her retirement.
Joyce was active in the First Assembly of God Church in Visalia for many years.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many.
Joyce loved animals and offered a country home to a constantly evolving menagerie of pets including cats, dogs, geese, ducks, mice, robins and even a crow (named Yum Yum). She spent many fulfilling hours researching family history.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Loyd Manuel Wright and Virginia Juanita Wright (nee Carrington.)
Joyce is survived by her husband of 59 years, Larry Myron Smither.
She is also survived by her son and daughter, Mark Smither of Louisville, CO and Keri Emerson of Tulare and their spouses Michelle Smither and Bryan Emerson. She has three grandchildren, Ian Emerson of Tulare, Samantha Emerson of Port Hueneme and Delanie Smither of Boston. She is also survived by her only sibling, Randol Wright of Surprise, AZ..
A graveside service will be held at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba, CA at 10 AM on Monday, May 13th. Please consider a donation to Gabby's Animal Rescue.org/love/ in Visalia, CA in Joyce's memory.
God looked around his garden
and found an empty place.
He then looked down upon the earth
and he saw your tired face.
He put his arms around you
and lifted you to rest.
God's garden must be beautiful,
He always takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering,
He knew that you would never
get well on Earth again.
He saw the road was getting rough,
and the hills were hard to climb.
So he closed your weary eyelids.
and whispered "Peace be thine."
It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you didn't go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 10, 2019