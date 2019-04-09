|
Joyce Elaine (Bennett) Welch
The Villages, FL - Joyce Elaine Welch, age 75, passed away November 23rd, 2018 in The Villages, Florida.
She was laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida. Joyce was born in Porterville, CA to Albert and Nellie Bennett. Joyce spent part of her childhood in Lindcove CA before moving to Ivanhoe CA, where her father and later her brother operated Bennett's Welding. She attended and graduated from Redwood High School in 1961. In her later life, Joyce lived in Fresno, Northfork, and Oakhurst before her final 12 years in The Villages Florida.
Before retirement, she worked as a dispatcher for Cal Fire and the California State Police and closed her career with the California Highway Patrol.
Joyce enjoyed spending time with family, time in nature, travel, and crafts that included making candles and sock monkeys. The mountains of California held a special place in her heart. She loved the Lord and belonging to a church family was always important to her. She is survived by her husband Bob Welch and two children Bob Smart and wife Donna and Chris Smart and wife Jeanet. She had four grandchildren Andrew, Larissa, Sarah, and Noah.
There will be a celebration of her life at The Little Church in the Pines, Bass Lake on April 13, 2019, at 11:00.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 9, 2019