Joyce Lampe
Tulare - Joyce Lampe of Tulare passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 89.
She was born to Ted and Doris Patterson on February 4, 1931 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Joyce loved life and was known for her sense of humor and good nature. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lampe, and son, Ted.
She is survived by her children Michael (Cindy), David (Debbie), Susie (Steve Boyett), and Steve (Kalene). She leaves behind twelve grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Our family would like to thank the staff at Twin Oaks Assisted Living and Tulare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all of the wonderful care they provided. Private Graveside Services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Any remembrances may be made to St. Anthony's Retreat Center in Three Rivers, California or Tulare Historical Museum. Tributes and condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
.