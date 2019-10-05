|
|
Joyce Marie Keeney
Joyce Marie Keeney went to join our Good Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, she was surrounded by four of the five generations of her family at he side.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents William (Bick) and Isla Marie Freeman Palmer, her brothers Herbert Eugene, Twin brother Franklin D. and Garland B. Palmer, Husband, Dalton E. Keeney, Granddaughter Aimee Marie Ptacek Amado and great grandson Brandon Michael McBride.
Born June 1, 1933 in Ada Oklahoma, Joyce moved to Corcoran with her parents and brothers in 1945 at the age of 12 where she continued to live for the balance of her 86 years.
Joyce married the love of her life Dalton E. Keeney in 1950.They shared a wonderful life full of traveling, camping, boating, toll painting and being members of the Order of the Eastern Star organization. Joyce also crocheted over the years. She made innumerable baby blankets and afghans using custom colors for each individual request.
Joyce volunteered in Corcoran schools for over 20 years helping in classrooms of her great grandchildren and later in the library at John Muir. Most recently she volunteered in the classroom for her 5th generation granddaughter Brylee Joyce Brown. She was honored by the Corcoran Unified School District with recognition as Volunteer of the year for 2012-2013 school year. Joyce also enjoyed and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she had been a member since 1985. she served as Worthy Matron of the Corcoran Chapter in 1990 and also in the Tulare-Corcoran Chapter in 1993 and 2000. Joyce also held many other positions in OES including Secretary, Treasurer and News Letter. Joyce loved attending church at the Harvest Community Baptist Church.
Joyce and Dalton leave behind two children: Donnie E. Keeney (Bakersfield) and Linda Keeney McBride Ptacek ( Dos Palos), brother Calvin Palmer of Spokane, Washington, Grandchildren, Phillip McBride an wife Kelly, Neil McBride, Sheri Keeney Gonzalez, Jason Ptacek and wife Stephanie, Shanon Keeney Kim and husband Christopher. Great-grandchildren Dustin McBride, Brittanee Granada and Dillon Brown, Jonathan Granada, Jason McBride, Jacob McBride, Kori Ptacek, Blac Gonzalez, Tyler Gonzalez, Anthony Amado, Skylar Kim, Zackary Kim and Makenna Marie Ptacek. Great Great Grandchildren, Brylee Joyce Brown and Braxon Brown, along with sisters-in-law, many nieces nephews and cousins.
Services were held Friday, October 4 , 2019 at Corcoran Cemetery District.
Remembrances may be sent to Harvest Community Baptist Church, 143 Day Avenue, Corcoran, CA 93212 or Order of the Eastern Star, Tulare-Corcoran Chapter c/o 3734 W. Feemster Avenue, Visalia, CA 93277-4020 or .
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Oct. 5, 2019