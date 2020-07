Joyce McClureVisalia - Joyce Lynette McClure passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Joyce was born in Green Forest, Arkansas, and is survived by her 3 children, Mike McClure, Sherryl Petersen, and Kathy Rowley. Joyce spent the last year of her life at Magnolia Park Memory Care. She will be missed by all her knew her. No service will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com . Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.