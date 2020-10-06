Joycelynn Wilcoxson
Exeter - February 22, 1951 - October 2, 2020
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Joycelynn Wilcoxson at the age of 69. Joycelynn passed away peacefully on Friday October 2, 2020 at 8:20pm. She was in her home in Exeter California with family by her side. Joycelynn was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher. Joycelynn was affectionately known as "Granny Joycelynn" by her great nieces and nephews.
Joycelynn was born February 22, 1951 to Rolin Eugene Wilcoxson and Billye Joyce Wilcoxson in Durant, Oklahoma. As a young child, Joycelynn moved to California with her family. Joycelynn graduated from Woodlake Union Highschool. She subsequently received her Bachelor's Degree from Cal-Poly San Luis Obispo. After she graduated and briefly worked in Seattle Washington, she set roots in Visalia California.
After her father retired, Joycelynn took over his 8th grade teaching position in room 30 at Woodlake Valley Middle School. She taught in the same room as her father for 31 years, until her retirement in 2009. That same year she was presented as a finalist in the Tulare County Office of Education's Teacher of the Year Award. Joycelynn was a well-loved and highly respected educator. She was known for bringing her history lessons to life with true stories and facts. Joycelynn's students have often said her lessons were exciting, interesting, and unforgettable.
Throughout Joycelynn's 31-year teaching career, she made many dear friends that enjoyed celebrating important occasions and spending quality time together. Joycelynn loved to spend time with her dear friends and "best buddies." She truly appreciated the constant visits, love, and prayers that her dearest friends expressed, not only in her last few weeks on Earth, but also throughout their long history together.
Joycelynn enjoyed gardening and taking care of the roses that had been planted in memory of her father and Grandmother (Mema). Joycelynn was the only one in the family who managed to perfect Mema's Penny Rolls. She made Penny Rolls for every Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner.
Joycelynn always opened her home to the grandkids to experience the excitement of fireworks, hotdogs, and lemonade on the 4th of July. For Halloween, She greeted the kids with Halloween goodies and admired their costumes. One of Joycelynn's greatest joys was watching the grandkids grow.
Her favorite traditions were listening to Christmas Carols, baking Christmas cookies with Ashlynn and Emma, and hosting the family's favorite history trivia game on Christmas day.
Most importantly, Joycelynn will be remembered for being a kind, giving, and loving person. She always opened her arms to family, friends, students, and even strangers. She had an open heart and a rare generosity that is only seen in movies.
Joycelynn is preceded in death by her beloved father, Gene Wilcoxson. She is lovingly survived by her mother Billye Wilcoxson (age 93 of Exeter, California), her brothers Stephen Wilcoxson and wife Cindy of Talent Oregon and Keith Wilcoxson and wife Terry of Woodlake, California. Joycelynn will be remembered by her nephews and niece, Jesse Wilcoxson and wife Deanna, Ryan Wilcoxson, and Jade Wilcoxson and husband Josh Conner. Joycelynn will be deeply missed and forever known as "Granny Joycelynn" by her great grand nephews and nieces Steven, Ashlynn, Jesse and Emma Wilcoxson.
A viewing will be open to family and friends on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Smith Family Chapel in Exeter, California. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Visalia Public Cemetery District. Due to COVID 19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, remembrance can be made to the Exeter Methodist Church, Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, or the California Red Cross Fire Victims. Family and friends may also visit https://www.smithfamilychapel.com/
to add to Joycelynn's Tribute Wall.
