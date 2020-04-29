|
Juana R. Flores
Seville - Our family celebrates the life of Juana Rodriguez Tristan Flores (93), wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother.
Born in 1926, to Pedro Rodriguez and Candelaria Tristan, our mother at the age of 10 began to work outside the home to help her parents support the family. This instilled in her a strong work ethic, which among many other things, she instilled in her children. Her adventures were many, but none more challenging than immigrating to the USA to join our father in 1963, leaving her parents and siblings in Mexico.
Once in California, she again worked outside the home to help purchase and establish a home for her family in Seville, CA, where she lived for 57 years. During this time she primarily was a homemaker, and also worked picking cotton, oranges, tomatoes, and raisin grapes. Our mom was known for her Mole, Tamales, Menudo, and Tacos at family gatherings, and most of all for her homemade tortillas.
Although she only completed the second grade of elementary school, she was one of the smartest people around. She used to say that she was constantly complemented by friends and family alike for raising, in partnership with our father, such accomplished children.
She was, and always will be, our inspiration to do the best for ourselves, our respective families, and when we can for our communities.
As a Jehovah's Witness, she was dedicated to leading life guided by scripture since 1994. She was a member of the Manzanita Ivanhoe Congregation.
As she embarks in this new journey, she leaves her children: Carmen Guerrero (Robert), Dora Garcia (Cesar-d), whom she had with Matias Aguilera; and Maria Venegas (Juan), Romualdo Flores (Josie), Isabel Rodriguez (Baldo), Argelia Flores, Reyes Flores (Virginia), Raquel Castro (Leonardo) and Juanita Tamez (Mario), whom she had with Reyes B. Flores.
Our mother enjoyed being surrounded by her 26 grandchildren ranging from 20-56 yo; 15 great-grandchildren ranging from 2 months-38 yo; 16 great-great-grandchildren ranging from newborn-15 yo. In amazement she would say, "ya son tantos que no caben en mi casa" [There are so many, they don't fit in my home].
She journeys to meet Reyes, who died in 1986, Matias who died 2002, two daughters, Cande and Raquel who died in infancy, her parents, her siblings, grandchildren and many relatives.
The Flores Family thanks Dr. Samuel Kuo and his staff for their loving care. Kaweah Delta Hospice for the services provided.
Due to the Novel COVID-19 situation our family is having private services and appreciates your kind prayers and remembrances.
