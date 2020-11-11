1/1
Juanita Freitas
Juanita Freitas

Visalia - Juanita Freitas, age 89, Born in Oklahoma, Date of death 11/6/2020, Place of death Visalia, CA

Juanita was born on April 13,1931 in Oklahoma to Pearl Ann and Clifford Young. Juanita was Assistant Executive Director of the Foundation for Medical Care for 25 years. Juanita loved to shop and was able to continue her active lifestyle until her death. She loved her grandchildren and was a part of their lives as much as she could be.

Juanita is survived by her children David Freitas and his wife Keri, George Freitas and his wife Gail, Rick Freitas and his girlfriend Julie and Sherri Rigney and her husband Stuart. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life on November 21, 2020 at 11am at Miller's Memorial Chapel in Visalia, CA.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
5597328371
