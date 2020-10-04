Judith Ann Crable



Visalia - Judith Ann Crable from Visalia went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2020. Judith was born in Oklahoma on October 12, 1939. Judith moved to California with her parents Horace and LaMar Nance when she was a child. Judith has one brother Charles Nance who lives in Port Orchard Washington. Judith married Edward Crable in November 1963 he passed away January 8, 1977. Judith worked for the Tulare Sheriffs Department as a deputy for many years before retiring in the early 2000s. She also worked for century 21 as a realtor up until she got sick. Judith is survived by a daughter Leslie Nelson of Visalia and a son Mark Crable. She also leaves behind her most precious granddaughter Ashley Nelson who lives in Oregon. Her most precious grandson and bowling buddy Tyler Nelson of Visalia. She also has two other grandchildren Edward and Analisa of Clovis Ca.



Celebration of life will be Saturday October 10th at 10:00am at Miller Memorial Chapel in Visalia California.



Judith requested Scott Young of Clovis Church of Christ to officiate over funeral.









