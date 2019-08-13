|
Judith Ann Steffen
Visalia - Judy Ann Steffen was born February 26, 1945 in Salt Lake City Utah to Lloyd Haymes and June E. Haymes and passed away on August 7, 2019 in Visalia CA, surrounded by her family and her " fur babies" Stanley, Lily and Juney.
Judy graduated from Gardena High School in 1962 and Beauty School that same year.
In 1965 she married Jim Barlow and had 2 children. In 1973 she married Ken Steffen and had a daughter. In 1977 she and her family made their home in Visalia where she worked at KB Toys and other retail stores. She loved her time at KB Toys employing so many people who became like family.
Judy aka Birdie was a long time member of the Fraternal Order of the 505 and enjoyed being around her 505 family especially hosting the "Friends Giving" at her home.
Judy is survived by her Son and daughter in law Mike and Devon Barlow and their children Ben, Nikki, Paige and Eric. Daughter and son in law Cindy and Scott McKinzie and their boys Hayden and Conner. And Daughter Kendra Steffen. She is also survived by her KB Toys crew, 505 family, Westgate Crew and all her adopted daughters who cared for her and loved her as if she were their own mother.
A Celebration of Judy's life will be held Friday, August 16th at 9:00 at the Visalia Public Cemetery District, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia. Reception to follow at the Visalia Elks.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerlchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 13, 2019