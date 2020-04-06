|
|
Judith Curtis
Visalia - Judith Ann Curtis, 79—loving wife, mom, and grandma—passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She died at home, with her family by her side, as the result of a recent recurrence of aggressive cancer.
She was born October 17, 1940 in Rock Island, Illinois to Herschil and Mildred Mae Hamilton, along with older brother Jack Hamilton. Judy's father worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and served in the Armed Forces during WW II.
At the age of 9, Judy began her faith journey after being invited to church by a neighbor. She attended Moline Gospel Temple throughout her growing up years and was very active in service to others, and she especially enjoyed singing in a ladies' trio there. Her love for singing continued throughout her life in various choirs and church groups. She often sang the second soprano part and had a skilled ear for singing harmony.
Judy attended LIFE Bible college in Los Angeles, California, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education with a minor in Christian education in 1962. She was dearly loved by faculty and peers alike, and worked for a time in the college office helping with administrative tasks.
On July 18, 1964, Judy married Edwin A. Curtis, Jr, who had been dared to ask Judy out on a date. What followed was an immediate connection and beautiful beginning of their life together. They would eventually enjoy 56 married years.
Ed and Judy moved to Visalia, California in 1970. It was there Judy began as a 4th-6th grade teacher with Visalia Unified School District, where she would work for the next 31 years.
In 1971, Judy and Ed had their first daughter, Jacqueline, and their second daughter Juliene joined the family in 1976. Judy loved being a mom and hardly ever missed being present to support her girls, whether it was a softball game, school play, choir concert, or church activity.
Judy continued to grow and learn. She earned her Master's of Arts degree, as well as her Administrative Services Credential from Fresno Pacific College in 1983. Throughout her years at Visalia Unified, she taught as an elementary teacher, middle school teacher, and resource teacher. Additionally she spent time supervising student teachers from CSU Fresno and National University, worked as the assistant principal at both Mineral King and Veva Blunt Schools, and served as the principal at Goshen Elementary. In 2002, Judy retired from Highland School where she had been the assistant principal. Throughout her 31 years she served faithfully wherever she was asked to serve.
Judy attended First Assembly of God church, in Visalia, and gave many hours of service there as well. She taught Sunday School and Children's Church for many years, participated in the choir, and led a marrieds Sunday School class, with her husband Ed.
In 2002, Judy's first granddaughter was born, and over the years six more grandchildren followed. Judy spent much of her time visiting the children and loved to read to them, play games, and create projects with them. She and Ed would often stay with the grandkids when their own daughters had to work or go out of town. She adored them and cultivated close and loving relationships with each of them.
Judy and Ed always enjoyed traveling. In their earlier years they'd spend time in their motorhome vacationing along a lake—riding motorcycles and camping with the kids. They took their kids on many trips, and in their retirement years enjoyed a trip to Europe, many cruises with friends, and several cruises with their children and grandchildren.
In Judy's retirement she found rest and relaxation in her home and in her travels and visits with her family and friends. She loved getting her hair and nails done, Starbucks drinks, and never rejected an opportunity to go shopping.
Judy will be greatly missed by the loving family who survives her: her loving husband of 56 years, Ed Curtis, her children: daughter Jacqueline (Thad) Watkins of Nashville, TN, daughter Juliene (John) Ickis of Upland, CA, her grandchildren: Matthew Walterman (24) of Phoenix, AZ, Alliana Watkins (17), Brayden Watkins (15), Lucas Watkins (14), and McKenna Watkins (12) of Nashville, TN, and Helena Ickis (11), Max Ickis (9), and Charlene Judith Ickis (5) of Upland, CA. Judy is also survived by her brother and sister- in-law, Jack and Carole Hamilton, brothers and sisters-in-law Shirley Burdzel of Augusta, ME, Cliff and Priscilla Skaalen, Gene and Sheila Curtis, and David and Vicky Curtis, of Visalia, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Services and Graveside services will be delayed at this time. She will be buried at the Visalia District Cemetery, near her beloved mother and father-in-law, Edwin and Vesta Curtis, who preceded her in death. Arrangements under the direction of Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel, Exeter, CA. Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected] or at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 6 to Apr. 11, 2020