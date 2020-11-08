Judith Sue Akers



On November 5, 2020, our beloved, Judy Akers, passed away peacefully in her home at 81 years of age. Judy was born on June 11, 1939 in Fort Wayne, Indiana and moved to Visalia, California in the 1950s after she graduated from Van Nuys High School in Van Nuys, California. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Akers along with four children and their families, Darlene and Jerry Oneal of Visalia, Wendy and Lyle Ferguson of Gilbert, Arizona, Terry and Nancy Akers of Apple Valley, California, and Lana and Pat Scrivner of Los Osos, California. She was preceded in death by her son, Eugene Wilcoxen. Judy was the second of five children and is survived by her sisters Barbara Lindgren and Nancy Barlet, and her brother William Barlet.



Grandma Judy is fondly remembered as the absolute best grandma ever by her twelve grandchildren and thirty-four great-grandchildren. She is also fondly remembered and cherished as "Grandma Judy" by the spouses and friends of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren around the world and those in her church community. She was loved dearly by all who knew her.



Judy was a long-time employee of Tulare County, where she worked for the Tulare County Hospital before moving to the Public Assistance Office as a caseworker. She finished her tenure with the county working in the Child Welfare Office. Judy retired from service in 2001 but was active in the Tulare County Retiree Association. She was also an active participant in her church, Gateway Church of Visalia, and taught Sunday School for many years.



"Yes, we are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord"



Visitation for Judy will be held Thursday, November 12 from 4-6pm at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia, Ca. Graveside services will occur Friday, November 13 at 9am at Visalia Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue.



Tributes and condolences can be made in Judy Akers name to Miller Memorial Chapel.









