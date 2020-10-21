1/1
Judy Ann Smith
Judy Ann Smith

Tulare - Judy Ann Smith passed away at the age of 75 in Tulare, CA on October 14, 2020.

Judy was born on July 6, 1945 in Hanford, CA to Robert & Lizzy Adams.

Judy married Jeff Smith Jr in 1965. Together they had three children.

Judy worked for Trimag until she retired in 2000.

Judy is survived by her husband Jeff Smith Jr, daughter Linda McCauslin, son Jeff Smith III and five great children. Proceeded in death by her son Timothy Smith.

Services will be held at a later date.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
