Judy Babb Ward
Yorba Linda - April 6, 1942 - August 6, 2019
Judy Babb Ward, 77, of Yorba Linda, CA, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Fullerton, CA.
Judy was born on April 6, 1942, in Tulare, CA, to Bishop and Maye Babb. She grew up in Tulare with her nine siblings, where she met the love of her life, Bob Ward. They were married on September 2, 1959, shortly before she graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1960. Over the course of their 56 years of marriage, Bob and Judy lived in many different places, but finally settled in Southern California in 1977.
Judy loved crafting, decorating, and proudly displaying pictures of her loved ones throughout her home. In her earlier years, she enjoyed trips to the mountains and the lake. Her greatest passion was the incredible love she had for her family, which was evident in her selfless actions and kind, gentle spirit. She was affectionately known as "Grammy" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Not a weekend went by when her grandchildren weren't fighting over who got to spend the night at Grammy and Grandpa's house. One of her greatest joys was attending events her children and grandchildren participated in.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Ward; father and mother, Bishop and Maye Babb; four brothers; and one sister. Judy is survived by her children, Doug Ward (Debbie) and Kelly Moll (Ken); her grandchildren, Tiffany Waggener (Chris), Erin Moll, Bob Moll, Scott Ward, Jason Moll (Laura), and Amanda Ward; great-grandchildren, Luca Moll, Milo Moll, and Caleb Waggener; brothers, Bill Babb and Doug Babb; sisters, Shirley Jensen and Connie McElmoyl; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless other family members and friends. She was loved by everyone who was blessed to know her, and will be greatly missed by all.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 16, at 10:00 a.m. at the Tulare Cemetery 900 East Kern Ave. A lunch gathering will follow at the social hall of the International Agri-Center. Arrangements are entrusted to McAulay Family Funerals of Fullerton California.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 14, 2019