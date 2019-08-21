|
|
Julia Irene Slocum
Eugene, OR - Julia Irene Slocum of Eugene, Oregon went to be with her Lord on August 16, 2019.
"Irene" was born in Lindsay, California on February 18, 1935 to Orrin M. and Lula Irene (Carter) Pitcock. She accepted Jesus as her savior and was baptized on March 22, 1949. She graduated from Lindsay High School in 1953 and attended San Jose Christian College for 2 ½ years. Irene married Floyd Ezra Slocum on October30, 1960.
Irene was a loving homemaker, genealogist, seamstress, Bible school and piano teacher, and a gifted church pianist and organist for over 35 years. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for Lindsay Ripe Olive Company and for New Hope Christian Church in Visalia, CA for 13 years.
Irene is survived by her husband, Floyd, her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Glenn Spencer of Midland, Texas, her son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Kara Slocum of Newhall, California, and her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Melissa Slocum of Eugene, Oregon. She is also survived by her sister, Eva Louise Harding of Paradise, California, and 11 grandchildren, Jordan Martone, Shane Spencer, Carter Slocum, Meagan Spencer, Kent Slocum, Luke Spencer, Kennedy Slocum, Kenzie Slocum, Kaiser Slocum, Kailey Slocum and Kirsten Slocum.
The funeral service will be held on August 24th at 11:00 followed by the burial at Musgrove Mortuaries and Cemetery, 225 S. Danebo Ave., Eugene, Oregon.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 21, 2019