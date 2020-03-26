|
Julia P. Madrid
Tulare - On Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 81 Julia Perez Madrid went to her heavenly home. Julia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Julia was born April 12, 1938 in Canutillo, TX. November 19, 1960 she married the love of her life Jose Manuel Madrid. They raised six amazing children Manuel, Theresa, Anita, Ruben, Abel and Mario.
Julia had a passion for cooking and baking. She also loved to sew which proved to be helpful when she sewed Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. She was also an avid crossword puzzle lover and completed them during her free time. She was known for her love of music, her kind spirit and the love she showed for her family.
Julia is survived by her loving husband Jose Manuel Madrid; her children, Manuel (Mary) Madrid, Theresa (Jessie) Sanchez, Anita (Paul) Quintana, Ruben (Elizabeth) Madrid, Abel (Connie) Madrid and Mario (Emily) Madrid. Her grandchildren, Jessie (Ashley) Sanchez, Pete Madrid, Fabian (Felicia) Sanchez, Adrian (Emily) Madrid, Lisa Madrid, April Sanchez, Brandon (Sara) Madrid, and Alyssa Madrid. She is also survived by her brother, Manuel (Yolanda) Perez, 9 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020