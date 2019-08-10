|
|
Julia Renee Tucker
Visalia - Julia Renee (Sanders) Tucker was born in Stanton, California in 1964, and left for her heavenly home on August 6, 2019. She passed away at age 55 after a courageous 9 year battle with breast cancer. Julie moved to Visalia with her family in 1971 where she attended Veva Blunt Elementary School, Green Acres M.S., and Redwood High School. Julie attended Fresno Pacific College, graduating with honors and a degree in Early Childhood Education.
Julie taught 27 years for Visalia Unified School District at Union, Fairview, Golden Oak, Washington and Annie R. Mitchell Elementary School. She was a devoted educator going above and beyond to serve her students.
Julie and her husband Larry enjoyed many road trips together, both in the RV and on the Harley-Davidson. She enjoyed trips to the coast with her husband, daughter Megan and Megan's friends. Julie also planned and enjoyed many wonderful vacations to England, the Caribbean, Scotland, the Mediterranean, and a fabulous European cruise. Her family will always cherish the memories of those "Tucker Adventures".
Julie was devoted to her family and church. She never lost her beautiful smile and always kept a positive attitude. Her faith in her Lord and Savior never wavered and she drew strength and peace from that faith.
Julie was preceded in death by her mother Peggy Sanders. She is survived by her husband, Larry Tucker, daughters Megan and Chelsea Tucker, son Chase Tucker (Kim), brothers Steve Sanders (Sue) and Gregg Sanders (Melissa), father-in-law Harold Tucker, sister-in-law Diane Shambley, 3 nieces and 2 nephews. She was greatly loved and will be forever in our hearts.
The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Sansum Clinic and Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, with special thanks to Dr. Julie Taguchi.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Gateway Church in Visalia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Julie Tucker to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Development Office, 540 W. Pueblo St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Aug. 10 to Aug. 15, 2019