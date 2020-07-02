Julian Paul OvreboVisalia - Julian Paul Ovrebo, born on May 1, 1930, in Morgantown, PA, passed peacefully into eternal life on June 24, 2020 while surrounded by family and his beloved dog, Toby. He was 90 years old but had the spirit of a young man. He joins his parents Luella and Dr. Paul J Ovrebo in heaven. J. Paul (Paul) was their only child and devoted son.As a young man, he was an excellent student who learned to play the violin and spent his summers at his grandmother's farm in Wisconsin. Paul had a great love for the Bible, photography, music, and history. During World War II, he spent many hours listening intently to the radio and following the work of his father, who was a consultant for the United States War Department. Paul graduated from Orville Wright High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1948, and later spent 2 years in the Lutheran Seminary.In 1952, he graduated from the Ohio State University with a master's degree in engineering. He began his career in optical engineering at General Mills in Cincinnati, Ohio, and went on to work for the TE Company in Santa Barbara, California, and the Howard Hughes Corporation in Goleta, California. In 1979, he worked as an agent for Gallery of Homes Real Estate and Loch Investments.During the summer of 1951, Paul attended the Interlochen Summer Music Camp in Interlochen, Michigan, where he met Eleanor (Ellie) Davis of Columbus, Ohio. They were married on August 22, 1953 and had 4 children. Paul and Ellie started their married life in St Paul, Minnesota, spent some time in Columbus, Ohio and then later settled in Cincinnati to raise their children. In 1965, Paul moved his family to Goleta, CA to continue his career in engineering. There they lived and raised their family until 2002, when they moved to Visalia, CA.After arriving, Paul and Ellie became devoted patrons of the Visalia Gateway Church and committed their lives to serving God and the community. Their greatest accomplishment was playing the violin in the church orchestra every Sunday. Paul also committed himself to serving in the Toastmasters and Kiwanis clubs as well as a Gideon.Paul was never shy about his love of the Ohio State football team and his favorite activity, golf. He cheered them on every year and played golf well into his 80s. We learned as a family to never call dad during "the game" because he would not talk to us. We knew dad loved us passionately and when the game was over, he would call.Paul is well known for his stories of his life and family. He spoke of summers at the farm and his encounter with Orville Wright. He had great pride in the accomplishments of his father and talked of him often. We never knew what the topic of the day would be, but we could always count on it being interesting. One thing was always obvious and that was his love for his wife, Ellie, and his family. Paul (Dad) was our biggest fan and he will be sorely missed.Paul is survived by his wife, Ellie, of almost 67 years; four children, Mark Ovrebo, Joyce Ringer, John Ovrebo and Gail Shelley; 12 grandchildren, Joshua Ovrebo, Kjaere Baloyi, Christopher Ovrebo, Jason Ovrebo, Kassandra Ring, Cherie Ovrebo, Andrea Ringer, Muriel Livermore, Daniel Ringer, Jordan King, Jacob Ovrebo and Tyler Ringer; and 12 great-grandchildren.Our family will honor Paul with a private viewing followed by a family gathering where we will share memories of his life, and surround Ellie with love and support. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. Cards and letters can be sent to Ellie and her family at PO Box 7935, Visalia CA 93290-7934. Blessings and peace to you all from the Ovrebo family.