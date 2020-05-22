|
Julio Guerrero Muniz
Visalia - Julio Guerrero Muniz went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 19, 2020. He lived in Visalia, CA. Julio was 87 years old, he is survived by his sons Tomas, Elias, Jacob, Isaac, Eusebio and Matthew Muniz. Daughters, Elizabeth, Rebecca and Julie Muniz. Julio had 30 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Until we meet again Dad, we love you. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 3pm until 5 pm at Miller's Memorial Chapel in Visalia. Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Visalia Public Cemetery .
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 22 to May 27, 2020