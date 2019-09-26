Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Resources
More Obituaries for June Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Eleanor "Sunny" Charles


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Eleanor "Sunny" Charles Obituary
June Eleanor "Sunny" Charles

Visalia - Sunny passed away on September 20th at the age of 87, in Tulare, California. She was born in Delleker, California on June 2nd, 1932, to Swedish immigrants Sigfred and Gunhild (Johannson) Sundquist. The family moved to Oakland when she was a child. She met her future husband Bill while attending Armstrong College, and they were married in 1953. In 1964 they relocated to Oakdale, CA. Sunny initially worked as an administrative assistant at the grammar school, then as a travel agent. After her husband died in 2000, she worked as a volunteer for the Visalia school district, finally retiring at the age of 80.

She was an avid reader, an expert at needlepoint, and never missed a British murder mystery. But what Sunny loved most was spending time with her family, and her faithful dog, Toby.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Fred, her husband of 47 years, Bill, and son Jeff. She leaves behind her daughter Cynthia (Scott) Jacobsen, son David (Terri) Charles, grandchildren Bryan (Natalie) Jacobsen, Morgan (Jeremy) Baker, Hannah (Daniel) Livnat, and one great-granddaughter, Brynn Jacobsen.

Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent in her honor to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now