June Eleanor "Sunny" Charles
Visalia - Sunny passed away on September 20th at the age of 87, in Tulare, California. She was born in Delleker, California on June 2nd, 1932, to Swedish immigrants Sigfred and Gunhild (Johannson) Sundquist. The family moved to Oakland when she was a child. She met her future husband Bill while attending Armstrong College, and they were married in 1953. In 1964 they relocated to Oakdale, CA. Sunny initially worked as an administrative assistant at the grammar school, then as a travel agent. After her husband died in 2000, she worked as a volunteer for the Visalia school district, finally retiring at the age of 80.
She was an avid reader, an expert at needlepoint, and never missed a British murder mystery. But what Sunny loved most was spending time with her family, and her faithful dog, Toby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Fred, her husband of 47 years, Bill, and son Jeff. She leaves behind her daughter Cynthia (Scott) Jacobsen, son David (Terri) Charles, grandchildren Bryan (Natalie) Jacobsen, Morgan (Jeremy) Baker, Hannah (Daniel) Livnat, and one great-granddaughter, Brynn Jacobsen.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent in her honor to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 26, 2019